Hideki Matsuyama records quadruple bogey 9 on No. 18 at 3M Open

Hideki Matsuyama is one of the biggest names at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine this week for the 3M Open, but his first round got off to a tough start Thursday morning.

The No. 14-ranked player on the World Golf Rankings was 1-over par on his opening nine, until he got to the par-5 No. 18. It was one of the toughest holes on the PGA Tour last season, and it was a blow-up hole for Matsuyama on Thursday.

He recorded a quadruple bogey nine to finish the side at 5-over par 41. Matsuyama’s tee shot went right, into the water. After a drop, his third shot came well short of the green and went into the water for a second time. Hitting five from virtually the same spot, he hit another fairway wood short of the green and into the water.

Hitting seven, he launched an approach shot over the green that caromed off the grandstand. After getting relief from a drainage ditch, he hit the pin with his chip shot and made the short putt for a nine.

The 18th hole at TPC Twin Cities is very much a risk-reward hole, where tour pros can get to the green in two and go for eagle if their drive lands in the fairway. But a result like Matsuyama’s, and the tournament can get away in a hurry.