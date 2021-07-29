Friday will be 'Sunisa Lee Day' in Minnesota

article

The state of Minnesota and the City of St. Paul will honor Olympic gymnast Suni Lee after her gold medal win on Thursday.

In a proclamation, Governor Walz says Friday, July 30, 2021 will be known as Sunisa Lee Day in the State of Minnesota.

"Suni Lee, Minnesota’s own, has made our state and country proud by etching her name among the legendary USA Olympians that have won at the Summer Games," said Governor Walz. "We so proud of you, Suni. Way to bring home the gold!"

Lee, a St. Paul native, won gold in the women's artistic individual all-around event in Tokyo on Thursday.

Along with the state's proclamation, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter made a similar declaration for Friday in the City of St. Paul.

"For the past 12 years, Sunisa has continued to grow as a gymnast, demonstrating incredible skills, drive, and commitment leading to her competing across the country, and around the world," reads Carter's proclamation.