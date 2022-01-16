Gophers without 4 players, 2 coaches Sunday against Iowa

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team hosts Iowa Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena, and the Gophers will be short-handed as they try to end a three-game losing streak in the Big Ten.

The Gophers are without four players and two assistant coaches between injuries, illness and COVID-19 protocols. Senior forward Eric Curry will not play against the Hawkeyes after suffering an ankle injury in the final minute of regulation in Minnesota’s 71-69 loss at Michigan State last week. Curry had a career-high 19 points before having to be carried off the floor injured.

The Gophers are also without Sean Sutherlin, Danny Ogele and Joey Kern. Minnesota’s available coaches are head coach Ben Johnson, and assistant Marcus Jenkins. The Big Ten released a new forfeiture policy in recent weeks that states teams must have at least seven scholarship players and one coach available to play Big Ten games.

The Gophers will have eight players total, seven on scholarship, and two coaches to meet the minimum standards. Without Curry, Minnesota will look for big minutes from center Charlie Daniels. Forwards Treyton Thompson and Abdoulaye Thiam could also see minutes.

The Gophers are 10-4 on the season, 1-4 in the Big Ten and the Hawkeyes are coming off an 83-74 home win over Indiana.