Gophers to open up Big Ten tournament on Wednesday versus Northwestern

The Gophers will open up the Big Ten men's basketball tournament on Wednesday with a matchup against Northwestern.

After a brutal end to the regular season for Minnesota, including losing seven straight games, Minnesota is a longshot for a tournament bid -- despite being ranked earlier in the season. They are the 13-seed headed into the Big Ten tournament.

Northwestern on the other hand will come into Wednesday's game with three wins to end the regular season, including beating the Gophers on the road, 67-59.

This year, due to the pandemic, the entire Big Ten tournament along with the NCAA Tournament will be played in Indianapolis. If the Gophers beat Northwestern, they will face Ohio State the following night in the second round.

The tipoff on Wednesday is at 5:30 p.m.