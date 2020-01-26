Gophers retire Willie Burton's number 34 jersey

article

Gophers Basketball recognized one of the program’s most legendary players Sunday.

The program hung Willie Burton’s number 34 jersey in the rafters of The Barn at halftime of the game against Michigan State.

It has now been 30 years since Burton helped lead the Gophers to an Elite 8 appearance his senior season.

He finished his career as the program’s second all-time leading scorer and averaged more than 10 points per game across eight NBA seasons.