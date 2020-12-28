Gophers RB Mo Ibrahim named AP Third Team All-American

article

University of Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim can now call himself an All-American.

Ibrahim, named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year and First Team All-Big Ten earlier this month, was named Third Team All-America by the Associated Press on Monday. He’s the first Gophers running back to earn All-America honors since Laurence Maroney in 2005.

He’s the third Gophers player to be named an All-American in the last two seasons, joining Antoine Winfield Jr. and Rashod Bateman last season.

Ibrahim led the Big Ten in rushing attempts (201), yards (1,076), yards per game (153.7), touchdowns (15), scoring (90) and all-purpose yards per game (168.4). That’s despite Minnesota having two of their nine games canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

He finished third in the nation on yards per game, fourth in points per game, fifth in rushing touchdowns, sixth in all-purpose yards and eighth in rushing yards. Ibrahim set a school record by averaging 153.7 yards per game, and tied a school record with four touchdowns in a game against both Maryland and Illinois. Ibrahim also set a school record with eight straight 100-yard games, a streak that started last January in the Outback Bowl.

In 28 career games, Ibrahim has rushed 517 times (12th in school history) for 2,840 yards (ninth in school history) and 31 touchdowns (sixth in school history).

The Gophers’ season ended with a 20-17 loss in overtime at Wisconsin to finish 3-4 on the season. They declined a bowl bid, and it remains to be seen if Ibrahim will be back with the Gophers next season. He said during the final week of the season he has no intentions to leave school early, but he could declare for the NFL Draft.