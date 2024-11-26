Gophers QB Max Brosmer, OL Quinn Carroll say they’ll play in bowl game

The Brief Gophers QB Max Brosmer and OL Quinn Carroll both say they'll play in Minnesota's bowl game DL Jalen Logan-Redding said he's returning to the Gophers for the 2025 season Ethan Robinson talked about his scoop and score on Jack Henderson's blocked field goal



The University of Minnesota football team has a short week to prepare for rival Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Black Friday.

P.J. Fleck and the Gophers got some good news from veteran players Max Brosmer, Quinn Carroll and Jalen Logan-Redding before Saturday’s game against the Badgers. It won’t be the final game as Gophers for any of them.

Brosmer, Carroll will play in bowl game

The Gophers are bowl eligible regardless of what happens at Wisconsin on Friday, with a 6-5 record. A win can improve their game location. Regardless of where they go, Brosmer and Carroll both said they’re playing.

"I’m definitely playing. I think it’s a really cool experience having the ability to play in a bowl game," Brosmer said. "It’s another opportunity for us to play as a team, one more game with your team, it’s a compilation of what you’ve worked on all season to play one more game together."

In 11 starts, Brosmer has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,426 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In the current college football landscape, many outgoing seniors opt out of bowl games to avoid injury and get ready for the NFL Draft process, which includes Pro Days and the NFL Combine. Carroll wants to set a different standard at Minnesota.

"I’m playing, 100 percent. I think it’s a bit of a standard. I don’t want it to become a standard that we don’t play in a bowl game if we have NFL aspirations," Carroll said. "That’s one opportunity that I’m blessed with to play with the guys, and I’m going to take full advantage of it."

If you were at Saturday’s game against Penn State, you saw Carroll come out of the tunnel for the Senior Day walk with a No. 83 jersey on. It was to honor his dad, Jay, who was a tight end for the Gophers.

Carroll, an Edina native, gets extra pumped any time the Gophers play the Badgers. It’ll be his third rivalry game.

"Growing up this was ‘The game.’ When Wisconsin was in town or the Gophers were going to Wisconsin, it was the biggest game of the year no matter the record," Carroll said. "Now to play in it means even more."

Jalen Logan-Redding returning for 2025 season

It’s also the era of NIL and the transfer portal, where players can leave after the season and chase lucrative offers from other schools. Defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding confirmed Monday he’s coming back to the Gophers next season, which will be his sixth.

He’s hoping he’ll be joined by defensive line teammates Deven Eastern and Anthony Smith.

"Yeah I’ll be back next year. Coming back next year is definitely going to be the best for me being able to maximize all my opportunities and eligibility," Logan-Redding said. "We’ve seen the amount of destruction we can create when we’re focused. Me, Dev and of course No. 0 (Anthony Smith), he’d be pissed if I didn’t shout him out."

Ethan Robinson talks 2-point scoop and score

On what was probably the longest return of his football career, Ethan Robinson recovered a blocked extra point and ran it all the way back for two points for the Gophers. He scooped and scored a Jack Henderson block, and it gave Minnesota a 19-16 halftime lead over Penn State.

It also came a few plays after Robinson got one of the more questionable pass interference calls of the season.

"I’m not really going to speak on that. I just felt like it was a great return, a great block by Jack, way to get through the gap. He executed the block to perfection, and I just did my part and was ready for the scoop and score," Robinson said.