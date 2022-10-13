Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9: Minnesota resumes Big Ten Play at Illinois

Watch the Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9 and streaming in the player above from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The University of Minnesota football team, back from its bye week, is at Illinois to resume Big Ten play at 11 a.m. in Champaign on Saturday.

Before kickoff, tune into FOX 9’s Gophers Pregame Show from 9-10 a.m. with Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard as they preview the match-up against the Illini. The Gophers had two weeks to sit on a 20-10 loss to Purdue, their first of the season, after four dominating victories to start 2022.

Saturday’s game against Illinois features Minnesota’s No. 1-ranked total defense, and No. 6-ranked rushing defense, against one of the best running backs in the country. Chase Brown is averaging 146.5 yards per game, and ran for 152 yards last week against Iowa. Mo Ibrahim returns for the Gophers after missing the Purdue loss with an injury.

A win Saturday can put the Gophers firmly back into the Big Ten West conversation halfway into the season.