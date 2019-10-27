Gophers move up to 13th in AP poll after big win

article

Saturday's big win helped the Gophers make a leap in the AP Top 25 Poll and cracking the poll's top 15 teams.

The football team is now ranked as the 13th best team in the nation, jumping four spots over the previous week's ranking. The Gophers hung 52 points on the Maryland Terrapins as the team improved to a perfect 8-0.

This is the highest the Gophers have been ranked since December 1999 when the Gophers got to number 12.

The Gophers' next opponent, Penn State, also moved up after a big win on Saturday. They are now ranked fifth in the poll.

Minnesota will host the Nittany Lions, who are also undefeated, on November 9 after a bye week for both teams.