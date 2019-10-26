Gophers pound Maryland 52-10, improve to 8-0 for first time since 1941

article

The University of Minnesota football team improved to 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in Big Ten play with a dominating 52-10 win over Maryland on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.

The win, coupled with Iowa’s win over Northwestern and Wisconsin’s loss at Ohio State, has the Gophers with a two-game lead in the Big Ten West with four games to play. With all the talk surrounding a match-up against unbeaten Penn State looming in two weeks, the Gophers played their most locked in and complete game of the season so far.

Antoine Winfield Jr. intercepted a Maryland on pass on the second play of the game, and returned it to the 20-yard line. Four plays later, Tanner Morgan hit Rashod Bateman for a 9-yard touchdown on a fade route to give the Gophers an early 7-0 lead.

Minnesota’s defense took care of the rest in the first half, allowing just 122 total yards and getting three quarterback sacks. Coney Durr also intercepted a tipped pass and took it 72 yards for a touchdown as the Gophers took a 28-3 lead at the half.

The Gophers had a balanced running attack Saturday, with 121 rushing yards in the first half and five players running for at least 10 yards in the opening half. Rodney Smith finished his day with 17 carries for 103 yards and a score. He moved up to No. 3 on the all-time rushing list with 3,825 career yards. He also passed Darrell Thompson to become the Gophers’ all-time leader in total yards with 5,110.

Wildcat quarterback Seth Green scored two touchdowns in the win, and his first gave the Gophers a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Morgan hit Tyler Johnson on a slant for a 16-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and the Gophers were in control, up 21-0. It was Johnson’s 27th career touchdown, putting him four behind career receiving touchdown leader Ron Johnson at 31.

Morgan finished the first half 8-of-15 for 101 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Michael Lantz converted on a 32-yard field goal to give Minnesota a 31-3 lead early in the third quarter, and Smith scored from 1 yard out to give the Gophers a 38-3 lead going into the fourth quarter. In Big Ten play, Minnesota is out-scoring its opponents 161-37 in the first three quarters.

Gophers’ senior linebacker Kamal Martin didn’t play Saturday due to a right leg injury suffered in last week’s win at Rutgers. In his place, Mariano Sori-Marin and Braelin Oliver combined for 10 tackles and a sack. Minnesota’s defense limited Maryland’s first-team offense to 79 rushing yards and 210 total yards.

Green scored from 1 yard out with the Gophers up 38-3 and facing a 4th and goal to take a 45-3 lead. Their final score came from the second-team offense. After Jacob Clark hit Harry Van Dyne for 39 yards, Trey Potts scored on a 2-yard run for a 52-10 lead.

Minnesota ran for 321 of its 498 total yards, and averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

The Gophers have scored at least 28 points in eight straight games this season. That hasn’t happened since 2004. They’ve out-scored five Big Ten opponents 206-72.