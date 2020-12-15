Gophers’ Mo Ibrahim named Big Ten Running Back of the Year

article

For the second straight year, the University of Minnesota football team has a skill position player voted as the best in the Big Ten.

Gophers’ redshirt junior Mohamed Ibrahim on Tuesday was named the Big Ten’s Running Back of the Year, and a First Team All-Big Ten pick by the league’s coaches and media. Ibrahim leads the Big Ten with 925 rushing yards, and 15 rushing touchdowns despite the team cancelling two games due to COVID-19 issues.

Ibrahim has rushed for at least 100 yards in all six games this season, has two 200-yard games and has seven straight 100-yard rushing games, tying the school record set by Laurence Maroney. Ibrahim is also one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes annually to the top running back in college football.

Rashod Bateman, who opted out of the rest of the season after COVID-19 issues within the Minnesota program, was chosen Third Team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media. Bateman, the Big Ten Receiver of the Year last season, had 36 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns in five games.

Offensive linemen Blaise Andries and Conner Olson were also selected Third Team All-Big Ten by the media.