Gophers’ John Michael Schmitz, Mo Ibrahim named All-Americans

The University of Minnesota is getting ready to face Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl after an 8-4 regular season, and individual accolades are starting to roll in for the Gophers.

On Monday, center John Michael Schmitz and running back Mo Ibrahim were each named All-Americans by the Associated Press. Schmitz, one of the best in the country at this position, was named to the First Team. Ibrahim was named to the Second Team.

Schmitz, Minnesota’s lone returning starter on the offensive line for the 2022 season, was a First Team All-Big Ten pick as the Gophers had the No. 11 rushing offense in the country at 218.2 yards per game. Minnesota also ranked No. 17 with 1.08 sacks allowed per game, tied for 23rd with 4.33 tackles for loss per game.

Ibrahim was the No. 4 rusher in the nation with 1,594 yards in 11 games. His 144.9 yards per game was second in the country, and he had 19 straight 100-yard games before the Gophers beat Wisconsin. He also tied for second in the country with 19 rushing touchdowns. Ibrahim was a First Team All-Big Ten pick, and is a semifinalist for the Comeback Player of the Year. He had a standout season running the ball, coming off a torn Achilles in 2021.

JORDAN HOWDEN TO PLAY IN NFLPA COLLEGIATE BOWL

Jordan Howden and Tyler Nubin combined to be one of the best safety duos in the Big Ten in 2022. Howden on Sunday accepted an invite to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. It’ll be played Jan. 28, 2023, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Howden made 51 tackles in 12 starts this season, including 34 solo and 2.5 for a loss. He also had four pass break-ups, and two interceptions. In 57 career games at Minnesota, Howden has 233 tackles, 4.5 for a loss, 19 pass break-ups and four interceptions.

He’s one of three Gophers to play in upcoming showcase bowls. Schmitz will play in the Senior Bowl, and Terell Smith will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

FLECK LANDS COMMITMENTS FROM TRANSFERS COREY CROOMS, RYAN SELIG

Since beating Wisconsin to end the regular season, PJ Fleck has lost six players to the transfer portal - They include Flip Dixon, Braelen Oliver, Austin Booker, Cameron James, Jalen Glaze and Steven Ortiz.

Fleck added a pair of transfers over the weekend in wide receiver Corey Crooms, and linebacker Ryan Selig. Both are from Western Michigan, where Fleck got his start as a head coach. In his last two seasons with the Broncos, Crooms had 101 catches for 1,582 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’ll give Fleck and the Gophers another receiving threat behind Chris Autman-Bell, Dylan Wright and Daniel Jackson.

Selig comes to the Gophers with 136 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks the last two seasons at linebacker with Western Michigan. He’ll compete to fill a void left by Dixon and Oliver.