Gophers: How many wins does P.J. Fleck, Minnesota get in 2024?

The University of Minnesota football season is a little more than a month away, and fall camp starts for the Gophers in just a few weeks.

Players gathered on campus last week for local media day, and P.J. Fleck, Max Brosmer, Cody Lindenberg and Darius Taylor will head to Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis next week. National experts are not high on the Gophers after a 6-7 season in 2023. Las Vegas sports books have Minnesota’s over/under win total between 4.5 an 5.

So how many wins do the Gophers get? Let’s take a look at the game-by-game schedule.

NORTH CAROLINA

The Gophers open the 2024 season under the lights against North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium, a game you can see on FOX 9. The Tar Heels will have a new quarterback with Drake Maye now in the NFL. As will Minnesota, with the debut of Max Brosmer. Will Fleck open up the offense or rely on Taylor in the run game and a stingy defense? Final score: Gophers 30, Tar Heels 23.

RHODE ISLAND

It’s a revenge game of sorts for Brosmer. He was 41-of-60 passing for 430 yards and two touchdowns against Rhode Island last year as New Hampshire’s quarterback. But Rhode Island got the 34-28 victory. The Gophers will be favored against the FCS Wildcats, but these types of non-conference games have been uncomfortably close in the Fleck era. Final score: Gophers 41, Rhode Island 30.

NEVADA

It’s the third of four straight home games to open the season for the Gophers. Nevada comes in after a 2-10 season in 2023. It’s one of the few games this season Minnesota will be favored in, so Fleck and company must take care of business. Final score: Gophers 41, Wolfpack 10.

IOWA

First of all, it was an invalid fair catch signal. Now that that’s out of the way, the Gophers end a four-game home stand to start the season by hosting Iowa in the Battle for Floyd of Rosedale. The prized pig is in Minnesota for the first time in Fleck’s tenure, and the Gophers intend to keep it. Cade McNamara is back at quarterback for the Hawkeyes, but Brian Ferentz won’t be calling the offense. We know Iowa has a tough defense and dominant special teams. Can Brosmer and Taylor lead the offense to a big day? Final score: Gophers 20, Iowa 17.

@ MICHIGAN

The Gophers go to the Big House for their first road game of the season, against the defending national champions. Michigan has a new head coach with Jim Harbaugh gone, and a new quarterback with J.J. McCarthy drafted by the Vikings. Last year wasn’t pretty for Fleck, a 52-10 loss that was basically over after Athan Kaliakmanis threw a pick-6 in the first quarter. Final score: Wolverines 40, Gophers 17.

USC

The Gophers get their first taste of new life in the Big Ten by welcoming USC to Huntington Bank Stadium to open October. Despite having No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams running the offense, the Trojans went just 8-5 last season, sub-par by their standards. Minnesota simply doesn’t have the talent to stay in this one. Final score: USC 31, Gophers 17.

@ UCLA

A 62-year streak of not playing at the Rose Bowl will technically come to an end for the Gophers on Oct. 12 as they head to UCLA. Sarcasm aside, it will be a bucket list trip for fans, players, coaches, team staff and their families. The Bruins went 8-5 last year, and it will be Minnesota’s first trip to the Rose Bowl since 1962. This one feels like a game the Gophers can take if they play to their standard. Final score: Gophers 24, Bruins 20.

MARYLAND

The Terrapins come to Huntington Bank Stadium in late October after going 8-5 last season. With Michigan and Ohio State both in the East, Maryland hasn’t been all that relevant in football. The Terrapins are typically fast and explosive, which has given the Gophers problems in the past. This one feels like a weird game that Minnesota finds a way to lose. Final score: Maryland 38, Gophers 20.

@ ILLINOIS

The Gophers head to Illinois to open November and for whatever the reason, Bret Bielema always gives Fleck problems. Minnesota has lost three straight to Illinois, and gotten just one road win. Fleck finds a way this year in his annual trip back home behind Brosmer and Taylor. Final score: Gophers 24, Illini 17.

@ RUTGERS

It’s a revenge game on both sides as the Gophers face Rutgers in Piscataway in November. Athan Kaliakmanis is now the quarterback for the Scarlet Knights, under Kirk Ciarrocca. Former Rutgers defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman is now with Fleck at Minnesota. Fleck turns Brosmer loose, and the defense rises to the occasion against Kaliakmanis. Final score: Gophers 34, Rutgers 20.

PENN STATE

The Gophers host Penn State on Senior Day at Huntington Bank Stadium, a program it seems nearly every year has its foot near the door of the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions went 10-3 last year, and there was talk of James Franklin being on the hot seat after losses to Ohio State and Michigan. Minnesota has beaten Penn State once under Fleck, the historic 11-2 season in 2019. Final score: Penn State 40, Gophers 20.

@ WISCONSIN

The Gophers end the regular season in Madison against rival Wisconsin for Paul Bunyan’s Axe on Black Friday. It’s one of the oldest rivalries in college football, and one the Gophers have won two of the past three years. Wisconsin took the Axe back last year with a 28-14 victory. This year comes down to which team is healthiest at the end of the year, with the Badgers getting the slight nod at home. Final score: Badgers 20, Gophers 17.

That puts the Gophers at 7-5 on the season, and playing in a bowl game for the fourth straight season.