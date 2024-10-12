Gophers get late TD from Darius Taylor in 21-17 win over UCLA at Rose Bowl

article

The Brief The Gophers beat UCLA 21-17 late Saturday night to improve to 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in Big Ten play Darius Taylor had two touchdowns, including the game-winner on a pass from Max Brosmer with 27 seconds to play True Freshman Koi Perich had 2 interceptions on the night, including one on a Hail Mary at the goal line that sealed the win



The University of Minnesota football team is 4-3 on the season after a 21-17 win over UCLA Saturday night at Rose Bowl Stadium.

It’s the Gophers’ first win at that venue since 1962, they improve to 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in Big Ten play. It took a late touchdown from Darius Taylor to get there.

The key play

Trailing 17-14 with under a minute to play, the Gophers faced a 3rd-and-goal from the 5-yard line. Max Brosmer hit Darius Taylor for the game-winning touchdown with 27 seconds to play. Taylor finished the night with only 47 total yards, but had two touchdowns.

Koi Perich continues to make plays

The freshman from Esko did it again Saturday night, making two huge plays in the victory. The Gophers had just scored to cut UCLA’s lead to 10-7 in the third quarter. Cody Lindenberg pressured UCLA’s quarterback, and Perich came up with a diving interception.

The Gophers turned it into points, with Taylor scoring from three yards out to give Minnesota a 14-10 lead in the third quarter. Perich wasn’t done. He had the game-sealing interception at the goal line on a Hail Mary as time expired.

For the second straight week, Perich sealed a Big Ten win with a takeaway. Cody Lindenberg also had an interception, for three turnovers on the night. Anthony Smith, Jah Joyner and Jack Henderson all had sacks.

Late punt pays off

Facing a 4th-and-6 at the UCLA 46-yard line with a little over three minutes to play and all three timeouts left, P.J. Fleck opted to punt and pin the Bruins deep. Instead of being aggressive and going for it, the choice to punt paid off. The Gophers' defense forced a 3-and-out, UCLA had to punt and it set up Taylor's game-winning touchdown.

Gophers bounce back from tough first half

The Gophers’ offense was largely non-existent in the first half. They had just 84 total yards and were just 3-of-8 on third down. That changed when Brosmer hit Elijah Spencer from 12 yards out to get Minnesota within 10-7 five minutes into the third quarter. Brosmer finished 26-of-37 for 193 yards and two scores.

What’s next

The Gophers have a bye week before hosting Maryland on Oct. 26 at Huntington Bank Stadium.