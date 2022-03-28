Gophers’ Gable Steveson wins Dan Hodge Trophy for 2nd time

article

For the second straight year, University of Minnesota heavyweight Gable Steveson has been named the top college wrestler in the country.

Steveson on Monday was named the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy for the second straight year. He’s the first wrestler in Minnesota history to win it twice. He shared the honor last season with Iowa’s Spencer Lee.

"As long as I put on for the sport of wrestling that means the most to me… Thank you all for supporting me on this journey. I am glad to announce that the Dan Hodge Trophy is coming home once again. The only HWT to win this award twice. History has been made," Steveson posted to social media on Monday.

Steveson finished off his Gophers’ career with his third straight Big Ten title, and second straight national championship. He finished the season 18-0, beating Cohlton Schultz 6-2 in the NCAA championship match. Steveson’s 18 wins on the season included seven major decisions, six technical falls and one pin. He also closed out his Minnesota career on a 52-match win streak.

Steveson is the sixth wrestler in the country to win the award multiple times. The only other Gophers’ wrestler to win the award was Jayson Ness in 2010.

Advertisement

Steveson finished his Gophers’ career with an 85-2 record. Next up for the superstar is a career in the WWE.