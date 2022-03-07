Gophers’ Gable Steveson wins 3rd straight Big Ten title, NCAAs next

article

Gable Steveson came back to the University of Minnesota wrestling team for one final season with two main goals in mind: Winning a Big Ten title, and an NCAA title.

Steveson checked one of those boxes Sunday night, winning his third straight Big Ten championship. Steveson beat Michigan’s Mason Parris, a rematch of last year’s championship match, by a 14-6 major decision in the semifinals to reach the title match. He was supposed to face Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi for the Big Ten championship at heavyweight, but Cassioppi had to medically forfeit to give Steveson the title.

Steveson became the seventh wrestler in Minnesota history to win three Big Ten crowns. He’s also one of eight Gophers’ wrestlers to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

The Gophers finished sixth at the Big Ten Championships, and Steveson was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Year.

Minnesota heads to the NCAA Tournament March 17-19, where Steveson will attempt to become the sixth Gophers’ wrestler to win two national titles.