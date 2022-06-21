Gophers forward Parker Fox suffers right knee injury in summer workouts

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team is one week into its summer program, and it appears the Gophers are already dealing with a potentially significant injury to an impact player.

Ben Johnson told reporters on Tuesday forward Parker Fox suffered a right knee injury in practice on Monday. Fox, a Mahtomedi native who was a Division II All-American at Northern State before transferring back to Minnesota last season, missed all of last year with a left knee injury in the offseason.

The latest injury is to the opposite knee, and he’ll be out indefinitely. There is no timetable for his return.

"It was just a normal play. It was in a crowd. It’s just unfortunately one of those things that comes with playing. We’ll support him until we find out further information and obviously hope for the best for him and figure out where we go from there once we get the right info," Johnson said.

Fox, a 6-8, 220-pound forward, had returned to practicing with the Gophers by the end of last season and was throwing down athletic dunks before games at Williams Arena, but wasn’t going to play until the 2022-23 season. His jump and athleticism had returned in social media highlight videos released by the team last week, and looked ready to be a major contributor this season.

Fox had a chance to compete for a starting spot in the frontcourt alongside top returning scorer Jamison Battle, transfer Dawson Garcia and freshman Pharell Payne.

It appears that’s on hold for the immediate future, and the hope is it’s not a season-ending injury.

"You talk about a guy that did probably the best job I’ve been around as far as the rehab. When he first did it and he committed, I told him you’re probably out for the whole year. There was never a rush on his end to try to get back," Johnson said. "He was really confident, and he was playing well. It’s just one of those things where hopefully it’s something that’s not season-ending. You feel for him that he’s even put in this position, I saw the work that he put in last year. It’s just a lesson that you just never know. We’re all one play away from not having good news possibly."