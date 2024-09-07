Max Brosmer's 271 yards, 2 TDs lead Gophers to 48-0 win over Rhode Island

article

What a difference a week makes for the University of Minnesota football team.

The Gophers bounced back from an opening night loss to North Carolina with a 48-0 win over Rhode Island on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium to get their first victory of the season. P.J. Fleck is now 22-3 in non-conference play with the Gophers. It’s Minnesota’s first shutout win since beating Rutgers 31-0 on Oct. 29, 2022.

Running back Darius Taylor made his 2024 debut, but the day was largely about quarterback Max Brosmer.

The big play

For the second straight week, the Gophers’ offense was sparked by a defensive takeaway. Rhode Island appeared to complete a deep pass in the second quarter, but Aidan Gousby ripped the ball away for his first career interception.

The drive

The Gophers and P.J. Fleck turned it into seven points and a 10-0 lead on a 14-play, 85-yard drive that took nearly eight minutes. Marcus Major capped it with a 1-yard touchdown, his second of the season, to give Minnesota a 17-0 lead.

Brosmer looks sharp

After going 13-of-21 for 166 yards against North Carolina, Brosmer looked much sharper against the Rams. He was 15-of-20 for 155 yards in the first half, and had two incompletions dropped. Brosmer finished 24-of-30 for 271 yards and two touchdowns. His first score went to Christian Driver from six yards out, and it gave the Gophers a 24-0 lead in the third quarter. His second was a perfect throw to Le’Meke Brockington from 29 yards out for a 31-0 lead.

Brosmer looked like the quarterback Fleck knew he was getting out of the transfer portal.

Taylor makes 2024 debut

Taylor missed last week’s loss with a leg injury, but had 10 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown in the first half Saturday. His score came after Brosmer attempted eight straight passes on the drive, completing six of them for 58 yards. Taylor finished with 18 total touches for 112 yards and a score.

The Gophers wanted to get Taylor some work before Iowa comes to town in two weeks, and he looked ready.

Big defensive plays

In addition to Gousby’s interception, Deven Eastern got a strip sack late in the second quarter that Jack Henderson recovered. It was deep in Rhode Island territory, but the Gophers didn’t capitalize. Dragan Kesich, who made a kick from 53 yards out in the first quarter, missed wide right from 55 yards out to close out the first half.

True freshman Koi Perich got his first career interception at safety on the first play of the fourth quarter, getting it off a Cody Lindenberg deflection. Jack Henderson had an interception returned for a touchdown to give Minnesota a 41-0 lead in the fourth quarter.

What’s next

The Gophers host Nevada for their final non-conference game next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.