Bowling Green pulls off shocker, beats Gophers 14-10 on Homecoming

The University of Minnesota football team’s non-conference win streak, which had been the longest in the country, is over at 21 games after a shocking 14-10 loss to Bowling Green on Homecoming in front of more than 46,000 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Gophers entered the game 31-point favorites. They trailed 7-3 at the half with the offense unable to find a rhythm, then made a series of crucial mistakes at key times as the Falcons held off a late rally. Tanner Morgan had a deep pass for Dylan Wright that was underthrown intercepted with two minutes to play.

The Gophers then needed to drive 58 yards in 23 seconds, and Morgan was intercepted a second time to seal the upset win for Bowling Green. The Gophers are now 0-17 under PJ Fleck when they trail at halftime, and the team headed to the locker room wiht fans booing a dismal first half. The Gophers have played with fire in the non-conference before, needing a late rally to beat Miami (Ohio) 31-26 in Week 2. In 2019, they had to rally to beat South Dakota State and Georgia Southern.

Saturday, they got burned.

Minnesota’s only offensive touchdown of the day came from Cole Kramer as the wildcat quarterback on a 12-yard run. The Gophers ran for 182 of their 241 yards, but committed seven penalties and Morgan was sacked four times.

The Falcons got their first touchdown of the day after PJ Fleck opted to go for it on 4th-and-1, with the Gophers at their own 30-yard line. Trey Potts got stuffed. Matt McDonald scored the first of two touchdowns on the day. His second gave Bowling Green a 14-10 lead late in the third quarter.

Morgan finished the day 5-of-13 for just 59 yards and two interceptions. He didn't complete a pass in the first half after the opening series, and Chris Autman-Bell was injured after his first catch and did not return.

The Gophers' special teams also muffed a punt late in regulation, got a personal foul for roughing the punter and got called for an illegal formation, lining up over the long-snapper.

The Gophers now take a 2-2 record into Big Ten play, at Purdue next Saturday. As dominant as they were in a 30-0 win at Colorado last week, Saturday’s loss is arguably the worst in Fleck’s five seasons as Minnesota's head coach.