Gophers football single-game tickets on sale Thursday morning

For the first time in two years, the University of Minnesota will be able to host fans at Huntington Bank Stadium when the football season starts in September.

Don’t have season tickets? Not a problem, single-game tickets to see the Gophers go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday. Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle announced earlier this summer that Gophers sports plan to have athletic venues at full fan capacity starting in the fall.

Not only that, but tailgating will return, the spirit squads will be at athletic events and the Ski-U-March into Huntington Bank Stadium will be back. The Gophers have arguably their most challenging game of the season on opening night, hosting Ohio State on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. in a game you can watch on Fox 9.

Minnesota also hosts Miami (Ohio) and Bowling Green in non-conference play, which is also homecoming. The Gophers’ Big Ten home games are against Nebraska, Maryland, Illinois and the regular season finale on Nov. 27, the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe against Wisconsin.

The Gophers went 3-4 in 2020, a season altered by injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. Two years ago, Minnesota had its best season in 115 years, finishing 11-2 after beating Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

The Gophers have all but two starters back from last year’s team, as Rashod Bateman and Benjamin St.-Juste are now in the NFL.