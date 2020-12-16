Gophers football signs 19 players to 2021 class

article

It’s National Signing Day for high school recruits, which means seniors in Minnesota and across the country can start putting pen to paper and making their college choice official.

The University of Minnesota football team announced Wednesday it has signed 19 players to the 2021 recruiting class. Those 19 players come from 10 states, and it was one of the most challenging recruiting years for P.J. Fleck as a head coach, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to restrictions put in place since March, all recruiting was done virtually and many signees have yet to see the campus in person.

At least six of the signees are expected to enroll in January and participate in spring football. Fleck has signed six 4-star players, according to 247Sports.

The 2021 class is made up of eight position groups, featuring nine offensive players and 10 defensive players. Minnesota signed one quarterback, one running back, one tight end, two offensive linemen and four wide receivers. On defense, the Gophers added three defensive backs, three linebackers and four defensive linemen.



The Gophers added five players from Illinois, three from Minnesota, three from Texas, two from Georgia and one each from Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio and Washington. Here’s a look at who joined the Minnesota program officially on Wednesday.



Quarterback

Athan Kaliakmanis, Antioch, Ill., Antioch High School



Running Back

Mar'Keise Irving, Country Club Hills, Ill., Hillcrest High School



Tight End

Jameson Geers, New Lenox, Ill., Providence Catholic High School



Wide Receiver

Brady Boyd, Southlake, Texas, Southlake Carroll High School

Lemeke Brockington, Moultrie, Ga., Colquitt County High School

Dino Kaliakmanis, Antioch, Ill., Antioch High School

Dylan McGill, Mesquite, Texas, Mesquite High School



Offensive Line

Cameron James, Chicago, Ill., Simeon Career Academy, Offensive Line

Logan Purcell, Annandale, Minn., Annandale High School, Offensive Line



Defensive Back

Darius Green, Covington, Ga., Newton High School

Steven Ortiz Jr., Goodyear, Ariz., Desert Edge High School

Justin Walley, D'Iberville, Miss., D'Iberville High School



Linebacker

Jack Gibbens, Bulverde, Texas, Abilene Christian University / Smithson Valley High School

Eli Mau, Chanhassen, Minn., Chanhassen High School

Devon Williams, Dublin, Ohio, Dublin Coffman High School



Defensive Line

Austin Booker, Greenwood, Ind., Center Grove High School

Deven Eastern, Shakopee, Minn., Shakopee High School

Luther McCoy, Saint Augustine, Fla., Creekside High School

Jacob Schuster, Tumwater, Wash., Tumwater High School