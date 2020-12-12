Without 33 players, Gophers win 24-17 at Nebraska

article

Despite missing 33 players due to either COVID-19 issues or injuries, the University of Minnesota football team beat Nebraska in Lincoln 24-17 on Saturday to improve to 3-3 on the season.

Mo Ibrahim ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns, Tanner Morgan threw for 181 yards and a touchdown and Minnesota’s defense sacked Adrian Martinez twice and created two turnovers. It's Minnesota's second win at Nebraska since 1960, and the Gophers are 9-2 in their last 11 away games.

It was the Gophers’ first game since a Nov. 20 win over Purdue. Minnesota had to pause all football activities on Nov. 24, with 49 positive COVID-19 cases within the program. As many as 23 players were positive for COVID-19, and coach P.J. Fleck said earlier in the week they would be without more than 20 players Saturday due to COVID-19 issues.

Minnesota was also without star receiver Rashod Bateman, who has opted out for the rest of the season.

The Gophers were without multiple offensive line starters, down to four defensive tackles and just two tight ends in Saturday’s win. Minnesota ran for 212 yards on the day. Without Bateman, Chris Autman-Bell had five catches for 82 yards as Morgan hit seven different receivers on the day. Morgan finished 17-of-30 for 181 yards and one touchdown.

Ibrahim’s second touchdown of the day on 4th and goal from inside the 1-yard line gave the Gophers a 24-14 lead with 11:26 to play. Nebraska got within 24-17 before the Minnesota offense ran the clock out.

The Gophers' first touchdown was sparked by a Tyler Nubin interception. They took a 17-14 lead into the half on Morgan's touchdown throw to Brevyn Spann-Ford, after Nebraska was penalized for targeting to keep the drive alive.

Mariano Sori-Marin led the Minnesota defense with 18 tackles. Boye Mafe had two sacks, and forced a Martinez fumble that Thomas Rush recovered. The Gophers limited Nebraska to 111 passing yards, and just 4-of-13 on third down conversions.

Minnesota (3-3) will play next weekend, with the Big Ten expected to announce the Week 9 match-ups Saturday night or Sunday.