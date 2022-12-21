Gophers football adds 33 to 2023 class on National Signing Day

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
17
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Pine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 3:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County

Gophers football adds 33 to 2023 class on National Signing Day

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

Head coach P.J. Fleck of the Minnesota Golden Gophers watches action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska.  ((Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS - Wednesday marks the start of the early signing period for high school football seniors and college athletes in the transfer portal, and the University of Minnesota has added 33 players to the class of 2023.

PJ Fleck and the Gophers finished the 2022 season 8-4, capped by a 23-16 win over Wisconsin to keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the second straight year. The Gophers will play Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium.

WATCH: Gophers football celebrates after beating Wisconsin for Paul Bunyan's Axe

Fox 9's Jared Rose captured the on-field celebration after the Gophers beat Wisconsin 23-16 at Camp Randall Stadium to take Paul Bunyan's Axe for the second straight year.

The Gophers on Wednesday signed a class that features players from 14 states and two countries. Fleck signed 16 offensive players, and 15 defensive players.

On offense, Minnesota signed two quarterbacks, two running backs, two tight ends, five offensive linemen and five wide receivers. On defense, the Gophers added four defensive linemen, five linebackers and six defensive backs. 

The Gophers added 11 players from Minnesota, five from Illinois and two from Florida, Georgia, Indiana and Wisconsin. Minnesota also added Louisiana, Michigan, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. Minnesota also added Canadian Drew Viotto, who played high school football in Michigan.

The local talent staying home includes Stillwater quarterback Max Shikenjanski (PWO), Maple Grove tight end Sam Peters, Osseo offensive lineman Jerome Williams, Prior Lake offensive lineman Greg Johnson, Kasson-Mantorville offensive lineman Reese Tripp, Prior Lake defensive lineman Martin Owusu, Hutchinson linebacker Alex Elliott, Shakopee defensive back Garrison Monroe, Ethan Carrier of Detroit Lakes and Jackson Powers of Maple Grove, as well as Eastview punter Caleb McGrath.

Fleck went hard after receivers in the final days leading up to National Signing Day, landing freshmen T.J. McWilliams and Kenric Lanier II, and transfers Corey Crooms Jr. and Elijah Spencer.

The Gophers will have 13 of their 33 signees enroll in January to start spring football. Here’s a look at the 2023 class.

Quarterback
Drew Viotto, Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, Canada, Walled Lake Western High School
Max Shikenjanski, Stillwater, Minn., Stillwater High School

Running Back
Darius Taylor, Detroit, Mich., Walled Lake Western High School
Marquese Williams, Harrisburg, Pa., Bishop McDevitt High School

Wide Receiver
Donielle Hayes, Pensacola, Fla., Pine Forest High School
T.J. McWilliams, Indianapolis, Ind., North Central High School
Kenric Lanier II, Decatur, Ga., Decatur High School
Corey Crooms Jr., Country Club Hills, Ill., Western Michigan
Elijah Spencer, Irmo, S.C., Charlotte

Tight End
Pierce Walsh, Downers Grove, Ill., Benet Academy
Sam Peters, Maple Grove, Minn., Maple Grove High School

Offensive Line
Jerome Williams, Osseo, Minn., Osseo High School
Greg Johnson, Prior Lake, Minn., Prior Lake High School
Reese Tripp, Mantorville, Minn., Kasson-Mantorville High School
De'Eric Mister, Gary, Ind., West Side High School
Phillip Daniels, Cincinnati, Ohio, Princeton High School

Defensive Line
Theorin Randle, Houston, Texas, Shadow Creek High School
Karter Menz, Horace, N.D., Sheyenne High School
Martin Owusu, Prior Lake, Minn., Prior Lake High School
Chris Collins, Richmond, Va., North Carolina

Linebacker
Matt Kingsbury, Chicago, Ill., St. Rita High School
Alex Elliott, Hutchinson, Minn., Hutchinson High School
Drew Wilson, Mequon, Wis., Homestead High School
Zander Rockow, Eau Claire, Wis., Regis High School
Ryan Selig, Western Michigan, Lindenhurst, Ill.

Defensive Back
Za'Quan Bryan, Savannah, Ga., Benedictine Military School
Garrison Monroe, Shakopee, Minn., Shakopee High School
Ethan Carrier, Detroit Lakes, Minn., Detroit Lakes High School
Jackson Powers, Maple Grove, Minn., Maple Grove High School
Kerry Brown, Naples, Fla., Naples High School
Jack Henderson, Mandeville, La., Southeastern Louisiana

Longsnapper
Ryan Algrim, Elburn, Ill., Kaneland High School

Punter
Caleb McGrath, Apple Valley, Minn., Eastview High School