Gophers football adds 33 to 2023 class on National Signing Day

article

Wednesday marks the start of the early signing period for high school football seniors and college athletes in the transfer portal, and the University of Minnesota has added 33 players to the class of 2023.

PJ Fleck and the Gophers finished the 2022 season 8-4, capped by a 23-16 win over Wisconsin to keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the second straight year. The Gophers will play Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium.

The Gophers on Wednesday signed a class that features players from 14 states and two countries. Fleck signed 16 offensive players, and 15 defensive players.

On offense, Minnesota signed two quarterbacks, two running backs, two tight ends, five offensive linemen and five wide receivers. On defense, the Gophers added four defensive linemen, five linebackers and six defensive backs.



The Gophers added 11 players from Minnesota, five from Illinois and two from Florida, Georgia, Indiana and Wisconsin. Minnesota also added Louisiana, Michigan, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. Minnesota also added Canadian Drew Viotto, who played high school football in Michigan.

The local talent staying home includes Stillwater quarterback Max Shikenjanski (PWO), Maple Grove tight end Sam Peters, Osseo offensive lineman Jerome Williams, Prior Lake offensive lineman Greg Johnson, Kasson-Mantorville offensive lineman Reese Tripp, Prior Lake defensive lineman Martin Owusu, Hutchinson linebacker Alex Elliott, Shakopee defensive back Garrison Monroe, Ethan Carrier of Detroit Lakes and Jackson Powers of Maple Grove, as well as Eastview punter Caleb McGrath.

Fleck went hard after receivers in the final days leading up to National Signing Day, landing freshmen T.J. McWilliams and Kenric Lanier II, and transfers Corey Crooms Jr. and Elijah Spencer.

The Gophers will have 13 of their 33 signees enroll in January to start spring football. Here’s a look at the 2023 class.



Quarterback

Drew Viotto, Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, Canada, Walled Lake Western High School

Max Shikenjanski, Stillwater, Minn., Stillwater High School



Running Back

Darius Taylor, Detroit, Mich., Walled Lake Western High School

Marquese Williams, Harrisburg, Pa., Bishop McDevitt High School



Wide Receiver

Donielle Hayes, Pensacola, Fla., Pine Forest High School

T.J. McWilliams, Indianapolis, Ind., North Central High School

Kenric Lanier II, Decatur, Ga., Decatur High School

Corey Crooms Jr., Country Club Hills, Ill., Western Michigan

Elijah Spencer, Irmo, S.C., Charlotte



Tight End

Pierce Walsh, Downers Grove, Ill., Benet Academy

Sam Peters, Maple Grove, Minn., Maple Grove High School



Offensive Line

Jerome Williams, Osseo, Minn., Osseo High School

Greg Johnson, Prior Lake, Minn., Prior Lake High School

Reese Tripp, Mantorville, Minn., Kasson-Mantorville High School

De'Eric Mister, Gary, Ind., West Side High School

Phillip Daniels, Cincinnati, Ohio, Princeton High School



Defensive Line

Theorin Randle, Houston, Texas, Shadow Creek High School

Karter Menz, Horace, N.D., Sheyenne High School

Martin Owusu, Prior Lake, Minn., Prior Lake High School

Chris Collins, Richmond, Va., North Carolina



Linebacker

Matt Kingsbury, Chicago, Ill., St. Rita High School

Alex Elliott, Hutchinson, Minn., Hutchinson High School

Drew Wilson, Mequon, Wis., Homestead High School

Zander Rockow, Eau Claire, Wis., Regis High School

Ryan Selig, Western Michigan, Lindenhurst, Ill.



Defensive Back

Za'Quan Bryan, Savannah, Ga., Benedictine Military School

Garrison Monroe, Shakopee, Minn., Shakopee High School

Ethan Carrier, Detroit Lakes, Minn., Detroit Lakes High School

Jackson Powers, Maple Grove, Minn., Maple Grove High School

Kerry Brown, Naples, Fla., Naples High School

Jack Henderson, Mandeville, La., Southeastern Louisiana



Longsnapper

Ryan Algrim, Elburn, Ill., Kaneland High School



Punter

Caleb McGrath, Apple Valley, Minn., Eastview High School