Gophers, Fleck set to hire Corey Hetherman as new defensive coordinator

The University of Minnesota football team lost defensive coordinator Joe Rossi to the same post at Michigan State shortly after the regular season ended in a 28-14 loss to Wisconsin.

It appears P.J. Fleck has found his replacement. According to Pete Thamel with ESPN, P.J. Fleck is set to hire Rutgers linebackers’ coach Corey Hetherman to run the Gophers’ defense in 2024. Hetherman was the defensive coordinator at James Madison from 2019-21, and was the defensive coordinator at Maine from 2016-18.

Under Hetherman, James Madison had a top 10 total defense and scoring defense in three straight seasons.

Under Rossi this season, the Gophers finished No. 54 in total defense (368.4 yards per game), No. 62 in rushing defense (149.1) and were tied for 67th in scoring defense at 26.7 points per game.