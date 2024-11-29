Gophers execute fake tush push, beat Wisconsin 24-7 to take back Paul Bunyan's Axe

article

Happy 44th birthday to P.J. Fleck.

The University of Minnesota football team ended its regular season with a dominating 24-7 win at rival Wisconsin on Black Friday in the annual battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. It’s the Gophers’ fourth win over the Badgers in Fleck’s eight seasons.

What it means

The Gophers finish the regular season 7-5, and 5-4 in Big Ten play. They’ll wait until the conclusion of the conference championship games and College Football Playoff seeds to learn their bowl destination. They also eliminate the Badgers from bowl contention, as they finish 5-7.

The key play

The Gophers faked a "tush push" on a 3rd-and-1 in the second quarter, and Marcus Major took it 40 yards down the sideline. The drive ended with Max Brosmer hitting Daniel Jackson for a 7-yard touchdown at the pylon and a 14-0 Gophers’ lead.

Brosmer hit Jackson from 37 yards out in the first quarter to set up Minnesota’s first touchdown of the day. Brosmer finished the day with 191 passing yards and three total touchdowns.

The third quarter dagger

After forcing a 3-and-out to start the second half, the Gophers drove down the field with the help of Darius Taylor. Brosmer then hit Jameson Geers for a 15-yard touchdown and 21-0 lead. Taylor had 34 total touches for 156 yards.

What’s next

The Gophers wait to learn their bowl game, destination and opponent.