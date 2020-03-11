Gophers Daniel Oturu named All-American by Sporting News

article

Daniel Oturu may not have been picked First Team All-Big Ten, but the University of Minnesota star center can call himself an All-American.

The sophomore was named a Third Team All-American by Sporting News on Wednesday as the Gophers get ready to face Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament. Earlier this week, Oturu was named Second Team All-Big Ten after the Gophers finished 8-12 in league play, 14-16 in the regular season and the No. 12 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Oturu was the only player in Division I this season to average at least 20 points and 11 rebounds per game. He led the Big Ten in rebounding, field goal percentage and blocked shots, and was second behind Iowa’s Luka Garza in scoring. He also set a school record with 226 rebounds in Big Ten play, beating out Jordan Murphy’s 218 last year.

Oturu is the first Gopher to be named an All-American in 21 years, since Quincy Lewis.

He’ll have a decision to make after the season, depending on how far the Gophers go. He could declare for the NBA Draft, or return for his junior season with Minnesota and finish his undergraduate degree.