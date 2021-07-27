Gophers’ Conner Olson named to Outland Trophy Watch List

article

The University of Minnesota football team has its entire starting offensive line back for the 2021 season, and of the players back is in contention for a national award.

Conner Olson was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List on Tuesday. The award goes annually to the top interior offensive lineman in college football. The Gophers haven’t had an Outland Trophy winner since Greg Eslinger won it in 2005. Minnesota has had three players total win the honor. Bobby Bell got it in 1962, and Tom Brown won it in 1960.

Olson is entering his sixth year with the Gophers and plans to be a doctor when his football days are over. He’s started 45 career games from 2017-2020. He’s shown his versatility, making 16 starts at left guard, 15 at center and 14 at right guard.

The Monticello native is just six starts away from breaking the program record of 51, set by long snapper Payton Jordahl. The record for offensive players is currently held by quarterback Adam Weber, who had 50 straight starts.

Advertisement

Olson was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2018 and 2019, and is a preseason first team All-Big Ten pick for 2021 by Phil Steele Publications.