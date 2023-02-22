Gophers Coaches Show: Women’s basketball with Lindsay Whalen, Rachel Banham

The Gophers Coaches Show continues on Fox 9 and this week, we’re catching up with the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team.

It has not been the season that Lindsay Whalen and company had in mind. The Gophers are 10-17, 3-13 in Big Ten play and just 1-9 on the road this season. Minnesota has just two regular season games remaining, including the final regular season home game for four seniors on Sunday against Purdue, before heading to the Big Ten Tournament.

Barring an unprecedented postseason run, there won’t be an NCAA Tournament or WNIT for Minnesota. The Gophers’ season will end at the league tournament.

This week, Fox 9’s Ahmad Hicks and KFAN’s Justin Gaard talk about the program with Whalen, and former player Rachel Banham, who is now the program’s director for quality control.

Watch the video for this week’s latest installment of the Gophers Coaches Show on Fox 9!