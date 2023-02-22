Gophers Coaches Show: Women’s basketball with Lindsay Whalen, Rachel Banham

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
13
Blizzard Warning
from WED 5:02 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:54 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Wind Chill Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County

Gophers Coaches Show: Women’s basketball with Lindsay Whalen, Rachel Banham

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 9

Gophers Coaches Show: Women's basketball with Lindsay Whalen, Rachel Banham

This week on the Fox 9 Gophers Coaches Show, Ahmad Hicks and Justin Gaard talk women's basketball with Lindsay Whalen and Rachel Banham.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Gophers Coaches Show continues on Fox 9 and this week, we’re catching up with the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team.

It has not been the season that Lindsay Whalen and company had in mind. The Gophers are 10-17, 3-13 in Big Ten play and just 1-9 on the road this season. Minnesota has just two regular season games remaining, including the final regular season home game for four seniors on Sunday against Purdue, before heading to the Big Ten Tournament.

Barring an unprecedented postseason run, there won’t be an NCAA Tournament or WNIT for Minnesota. The Gophers’ season will end at the league tournament.

This week, Fox 9’s Ahmad Hicks and KFAN’s Justin Gaard talk about the program with Whalen, and former player Rachel Banham, who is now the program’s director for quality control.

Watch the video for this week’s latest installment of the Gophers Coaches Show on Fox 9!