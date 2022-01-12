Gophers Coaches Show: Minnesota women’s basketball with Carly Thibault-Dudonis

It’s Week 2 of the Gophers Coaches Show on Fox 9 after the end of football season and this week, we’re catching up with the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team.

Fox 9 Sports Reporter Pierre Noujaim and KFAN Gophers women’s basketball play-by-play voice Justin Gaard chat with acting head coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis. She’s filling in for Lindsay Whalen, who was away from the team for the past week after having emergency appendectomy surgery.

Minnesota’s week without Whalen included a 62-49 win at Rutgers, followed by an 87-73 loss to No. 10-ranked Maryland. The Gophers trailed 63-56 after three quarters in that game before the Terrapins pulled away.

The Gophers are 8-8 on the season, and 1-3 in Big Ten play heading into Wednesday night’s game at Wisconsin, where Whalen will return to the bench after missing two games. Watch the full show to catch up on all things Gophers’ women’s basketball!