Gophers Coaches Show: Lindsay Whalen talks busy stretch for Minnesota

The Gophers Coaches Show continues on Fox 9 for the winter season and this week, we’re catching up with University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen.

Despite being 12-14 on the season and 4-9 in the Big Ten, Whalen is hopeful the Gophers might have turned a corner with wins in two of their last three games, and three of the last five. Minnesota beat Michigan State 71-60 back on Feb. 6. Three days later, the Gophers hung tough before an 88-78 loss at Iowa.

Most recently, the Gophers beat Northwestern 74-68 in a rare Friday afternoon game at Williams Arena. Whalen joins Fox 9 Sports Reporter Pierre Noujaim and Gophers’ women’s play-by-play announcer Justin Gaard, also of KFAN Radio, to talk about a busy stretch of late for Minnesota of four games in eight days.

The Gophers have four regular season games left, including two at Williams Arena against Rutgers and Illinois, before heading to the Big Ten Tournament. Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the Gophers Coaches Show with Lindsay Whalen!