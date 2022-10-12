Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen presented game ball at Big Ten Media Days

Minneapolis is hosting Big Ten Media Days for men’s and women’s basketball at Target Center this week, and Commissioner Kevin Warren had a surprise for Lindsay Whalen before she took the stage.

Warren presented the University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach with a game ball before she took the podium. Whalen was recently inducted to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on her first time on the ballot. She has one of the most decorated histories in women’s basketball, winning four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx as well as Olympic gold. Whalen also led the Gophers as a player to the program’s lone Final Four appearance in 2004.

"We wanted to present a ball, that’s one of the highest honors you can get as an athlete is to get the game ball. Lindsay has the ultimate game ball when she was named to the Basketball Hall of Fame," Warren said. "Absolutely phenomenal, so we wanted to get a painted ball from a local artist to coach Whalen to tell her how much we appreciate her.

Whalen is entering her fifth season with the Gophers, and is 60-57 in four seasons at Minnesota. Target Center is also hosting the Big Ten Tournament next March.

"Welcome to Minnesota, it’s home to me. Honored that we are hosting such a great event. Minnesota has hosted many in this building, WNBA championships, women’s basketball Final Fours, Super Bowls, men’s Final Fours. We know how to put on a great event," Whalen said. "We know everything Commissioner Warren does is first class and we’re going to do a great job of hosting the Big Ten Tournaments here in the next few years in a first class manner."