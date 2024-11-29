Expand / Collapse search

Gophers close out 2024 regular season seeking Paul Bunyan’s Axe

By
Published  November 29, 2024 10:40am CST
Minnesota Golden Gophers
FOX 9
article

Minnesota celebrates their 23-16 victory over Wisconsin by chopping the goal post with the Paul Bunyan axe following a college football game between the University of Wisconsin Badgers and the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers on November 26, 20 ((Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

Expand

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota football team closes out its 2024 regular season against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Friday.

The Gophers are 6-5 on the season, and 4-4 in Big Ten play entering the annual battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

Gopher Pregame Show: Anthony Smith 1-on-1

Before the Gophers close out the 2024 regular season at rival Wisconsin, FOX 9's Pierre Noujaim sat down with defensive lineman Anthony Smith as part of the Gopher Pregame Show.

Why it matters

P.J. Fleck is 3-4 in his seven games against the Badgers as Minnesota’s head coach. The Gophers are looking to finish the season 7-5 and can improve their bowl situation with a victory. They can also eliminate Wisconsin from bowl contention with a victory. The Badgers are 5-6 entering the finale. It's the longest standing rivalry in major college football, with Friday being the 134th meeting between the two programs. Wisconsin currently has the 63-62-8 edge.

The Gophers will get to their sixth bowl game under Fleck, and they are 5-0 in the postseason. Friday also just happens to be Fleck's 44th birthday.

Injury report

Safeties Aidan Gousby and Darius Green will miss Friday’s game. Both have dealt with injuries throughout the season. Tyler Cooper is listed as questionable. He returned last week after missing two games in the concussion protocol.