Gophers close out 2024 regular season seeking Paul Bunyan’s Axe

article

The University of Minnesota football team closes out its 2024 regular season against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Friday.

The Gophers are 6-5 on the season, and 4-4 in Big Ten play entering the annual battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

Why it matters

P.J. Fleck is 3-4 in his seven games against the Badgers as Minnesota’s head coach. The Gophers are looking to finish the season 7-5 and can improve their bowl situation with a victory. They can also eliminate Wisconsin from bowl contention with a victory. The Badgers are 5-6 entering the finale. It's the longest standing rivalry in major college football, with Friday being the 134th meeting between the two programs. Wisconsin currently has the 63-62-8 edge.

The Gophers will get to their sixth bowl game under Fleck, and they are 5-0 in the postseason. Friday also just happens to be Fleck's 44th birthday.

Injury report

Safeties Aidan Gousby and Darius Green will miss Friday’s game. Both have dealt with injuries throughout the season. Tyler Cooper is listed as questionable. He returned last week after missing two games in the concussion protocol.