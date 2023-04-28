Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
12
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County

Gophers center John Michael Schmitz drafted by New York Giants No. 57 overall

By
Published 
Updated 8:14PM
Sports
FOX 9
article

John Michael Schmitz was one of 10 Gophers to workout at the team's Pro Day on Wednesday at Athletes Village in front of NFL personnel from all 32 teams. (University of Minnesota Athletics)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former University of Minnesota football standout John Michael Schmitz has a new home.

The Gophers center was selected by the New York Giants Friday night in the second round of the NFL Draft. Schmitz was taken with the No. 57 overall pick, the 26th pick int the second round, and is headed to the NFC East to play for Brian Daboll.

Gophers host annual Pro Day at Athletes Village

PJ Fleck, Axel Ruschmeyer and John Michael Schmitz talk after the Gophers' football team's Pro Day on Wednesday at Athletes Village.

It marks two straight years with PJ Fleck having an offensive lineman selected in the NFL Draft. Last year, Daniel Faalele went in the fourth round at No. 110 overall to the Baltimore Ravens.

Schmitz was one of the top centers in college football last season, and one of the big reasons the Gophers had one of the top rushing attacks in the Big 10 in 2022. He started 35 career games, including 25 the last two seasons and led an offensive line in 2022 that helped the Minnesota rushing attack to nearly 2,700 yards and 33 touchdowns. 

Schmitz, an All-Big ten pick and All-American this season, can play center or guard in the NFL.

By going to the Giants, he’ll reunite with former Gophers’ linebacker Carter Coughlin. Schmitz spent six seasons at Minnesota and helped lead the program to at least nine wins in three of the past four seasons.

Other Gophers expecting to be drafted this weekend include Mo Ibrahim, Jordan Howden and Terell Smith.