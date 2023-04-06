Gophers’ Bob Motzko named Spencer Penrose NCAA Coach of the Year

article

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team has been among the best in the country the entire season, and Bob Motzko on Wednesday was named the national Coach of the Year.

Motzko was chosen as the Spencer Penrose Award winner, given annually to the college hockey’s Coach of the year. Motzko is the second Minnesota coach ever to win the honor, joining John Mariucci in 1953. Motzko was also a finalist for the second straight year after leading the Gophers to their six Big Ten regular season title, and 23rd appearance to the NCAA Frozen Four.

He was also named the Big Ten Coach of the Year for the third time in four seasons.

The Gophers (28-9-1) are the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and face Boston University (29-10) in the national semifinals on Thursday night in Tampa. The winner advances to play the Michigan/Quinnipiac winner on Saturday for the national championship.