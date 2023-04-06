Expand / Collapse search

Gophers’ Bob Motzko named Spencer Penrose NCAA Coach of the Year

Bob Motzko talks about the Gophers facing St. Cloud State this weekend and visiting the Hockey Hall of Fame on New Year's Eve.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team has been among the best in the country the entire season, and Bob Motzko on Wednesday was named the national Coach of the Year.

Motzko was chosen as the Spencer Penrose Award winner, given annually to the college hockey’s Coach of the year. Motzko is the second Minnesota coach ever to win the honor, joining John Mariucci in 1953. Motzko was also a finalist for the second straight year after leading the Gophers to their six Big Ten regular season title, and 23rd appearance to the NCAA Frozen Four.

Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich sits down with Kent Hrbek, Bob Motzko

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Kent Hrbek to talk about the Twins 3-0 start, and Bob Motzko joins to talk about the Gophers hockey team heading to the NCAA Frozen 4.

He was also named the Big Ten Coach of the Year for the third time in four seasons.

The Gophers (28-9-1) are the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and face Boston University (29-10) in the national semifinals on Thursday night in Tampa. The winner advances to play the Michigan/Quinnipiac winner on Saturday for the national championship.