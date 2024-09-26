Gophers’ Ben Johnson on 2024-25 season: ‘The standard is to build off 19 wins’

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team opened practice for the 2024-25 season on Wednesday at Athletes Village.

Ben Johnson is calling it "Winner’s Week." The Gophers are coming off a 19-15 season last year, including a 9-11 mark in Big Ten play. The earned a big in the NIT, and got a road win at Butler. Johnson put all of that in perspective in speaking with reports on Thursday. He’s in his fourth season with the Gophers, and Minnesota has won 10 league games or more just twice in the last 20 years.

"The returners need to view themselves like that, this is not a rebuild from that standpoint and their mindset has to reflect that. The standard is to build off 19 wins," Johnson said. "We’re going to emphasize the No. 10. That is the standard."

‘It starts with Dawson’

The Gophers return just four players from last year’s roster, highlighted by Dawson Garcia. One of the Big Ten’s top scorers last year, Garcia led Minnesota with 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He’s a preseason All-Big Ten pick this year.

Also back are guard Mike Mitchell Jr., forward Parker Fox and forward Kadyn Betts. Garcia decided to return for his final season despite getting multiple bigger NIL offers from other schools.

"Obviously it starts with Dawson. Any time you’ve got a guy that you can play through that’s got experience, that’s a huge piece," Johnson said.

The newcomers

The Gophers have at least eight new players on the roster this year – Freshmen Grayson Grove and Isaac Asuma, and transfers Frank Mitchell, Trey Edmonds, Caleb Williams, Brennan Rigsby, Femi Odukale, Lu’Cye Patterson and Tyler Cochran. Johnson believes depending on health and the opponent, the Gophers can do 10-deep in any game this season.

The schedule

Instead of having a secret scrimmage this year, Johnson is having two exhibition games. They’ll host Bemidji State on Oct. 19, and Hamline on Oct. 29. The Gophers will open the regular season on Nov. 6 against Oral Roberts. They’ll open Big Ten play against Michigan State on Dec. 4.