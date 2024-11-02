Fake punt call almost works in Gophers' 25-17 win at Illinois

The Brief The Gophers are 6-3 and 4-2 in the Big Ten after a 25-17 win at Illinois to earn bowl eligibility It's P.J. Fleck's first win over Bret Bielema in eight tries Darius Taylor had 189 total yards and a touchdown; Jah Joyner's sack fumble that Danny Striggow recovered sealed the win



The University of Minnesota football team is 6-3 and has won four straight after a 25-17 win over Illinois at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

It took everybody, from Dragan Kesich making field goals to a big day from Darius Taylor and key turnovers by the defense. Kesich had his best game of the season, with four made field goals.

What it means

The Gophers have earned bowl eligibility after needing a high APR score last year to get a bowl game. There are still three regular season games left, and P.J. Fleck gets his first win over Bret Bielema in eight tries. It's also a win over a ranked team, the sixth for the Gophers under Fleck, and second this season. Illinois entered the game ranked No. 24 in the nation. USC was ranked No. 15 when the Gophers beat them.

"It’s a huge win for our program. Our players all week were just tremendous, we just kept talking about ‘So what?’ Last week was ‘DIB, do it better,’ this week was so what? They’ve got a great crowd, it’s going to be hostile, so what? They’re ranked, they’re really good, so what? Coach Bielema and his staff hadn’t lost to Minnesota, so what?" Fleck said. "They had that ‘so what’ approach, kept everything internal."

As of Saturday afternoon's games, the Gophers are fifth in the Big Ten behind Oregon, Indiana, Ohio State and Penn State.

2 Big calls for Fleck

The Gophers faced a 4th and 2 with under two minutes to play in Illinois territory, up 22-17. They could go for it and run the clock out with a conversion, or kick a field goal to make it an 8-point game and lean on the defense for a stop. Fleck opted for the field goal, and Dragan Kesich converted from 46 yards out.

Minnesota sealed the game with a Jah Joyner strip sack that Danny Striggow recovered with 29 seconds to play.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, the Gophers faced a 4th and 12 at their own 44-yard line with a little more than 12 minutes to play. They tried a fake punt, and it almost worked. Mark Crawford ran for 10 yards before fumbling the ball out of bounds for a turnover on downs. Illinois capitalized, with Luke Altmyer hitting Zakhari Franklin for a 21-yard touchdown to give the Illini a 17-16 lead with 9:03 to play.

Fleck detailed the play after, saying it was Crawford's decision to make.

"When we have a safe look, we will put a tag on it and Mark Crawford is 48 years old, the guy can make a decision on his own. It’s based on him, we had the perfect call for it," Fleck said. "It was such a great look for him that he just took off. He has the green light to do that. Obviously it didn’t work, we were a few yards short, but it was the right call in the right situation."

Gophers answer Illinois TD

The Gophers responded with the go-ahead, and eventual game-winning touchdown. Max Brosmer hit Jameson Geers after faking a run for a 1-yard touchdown and 22-17 lead with 5:14 to play.

Big day for Darius Taylor

Darius Taylor is the Gophers’ best offensive player, and he had another huge day on a big workload. He had 22 carries for 131 yards and a 29-yard touchdown. He was also the leading receiver, with nine catches for 58 yards.

A big day for the defense

The Gophers sacked Luke Altmyer four times, had eight tackles for loss and seven pass break-ups. Maverick Baranowski recovered an Altymyer fumble that Justin Walley and Striggow forced. Joyner's strip sack fumble that Striggow recovered sealed the win. Illinois came in averaging 27 points per game, but scored just 17 against the Gophers.

What’s next

The Gophers head to Rutgers next Saturday and face former quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.