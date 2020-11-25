Marcus Carr scores 35, Gophers open with 99-69 win over UW-Green Bay

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team opened the 2020-21 season, altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 99-69 win over UW-Green Bay Wednesday night at Williams Arena that featured no fans in the stands.

Preseason All-Big Ten selection Marcus Carr led all scorers with 35 points, matching a career-high he set last year against Ohio State. Carr shot 12-of-22 from the field, including 4-of-7 from the perimeter, and added six rebounds and four assists.

Both Gach and Liam Robbins made their Gophers’ debuts Wednesday night. Gach finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Robbins finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Gabe Kalscheur finished with 17 points after a slow start offensively, as four Minnesota players scored in double figures in the win.

The Gophers jumped out to an early 12-0 lead and led 36-9 at one point in the first half. They took a 53-22 lead at the half as UW-Green Bay shot just 25 percent in the first half.

Green Bay went on a run in the second half and got as close as 70-60 with eight minutes to play, but the Gophers ended the game on a 29-9 run. Carr had 10 points during that stretch.

The Gophers host Loyola-Marymount at 5 p.m. Saturday.