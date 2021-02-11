Carr, Kalscheur lead Gophers to 71-68 win over No. 24 Purdue

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team hung around in the second half and got some late-game heroics from Marcus Carr in a 71-68 win over No. 24-ranked Purdue at Williams Arena.

Carr finished with 19 points, and banked in a 3-pointer in the final minute to put Minnesota ahead 69-68. The Gophers got a defensive stop, Gabe Kalscheur made a pair of free throws and the Gophers hung on for a key victory.

The Gophers went on a 15-7 run in the final three minutes to come away with the win after trailing by six multiple times in the second half.

Minnesota improves to 13-7 on the season, 6-7 in the Big Ten and 13-1 at Williams Arena this season. Kalscheur had one of his best games of the season with 16 points, shooting 5-of-10 from the field and 4-of-7 from the perimeter. He also had eight rebounds. Brandon Johnson added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Liam Robbins added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Gophers still struggled from the perimeter, going 7-of-29 for the game. But Purdue shot just 2-of-17 from three-point range and only edged the Gophers 38-36 on the class.

Trevion Williams led Purdue with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Eric Hunter Jr. added 14 points.

Advertisement

Minnesota heads to Maryland on Sunday.