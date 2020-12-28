No. 21 Gophers pound Michigan State 81-56, improve to 9-1

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team entered the Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time in three years at No. 21 on Monday. They followed that with a dominating 81-56 win over No. 17-ranked Michigan State at Williams Arena.

Fresh off being named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, Marcus Carr scored 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Liam Robbins added 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Carr and Robbins combined to shoot 14-of-24 from the field. Brandon Johnson added nine points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Minnesota’s defense was the story, as the Gophers limited the Spartans to 18-of-70 (26 percent) from the field, including just 6-of-25 from three-point range.The Gophers also won the rebounding battle, 52-36.

The Gophers had 13 players get minutes Monday night, and 11 of them scored. Seven players had at least six points. Aaron Henry was the only Spartans' player in double figures, scoring 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

It’s Minnesota’s first time beating consecutive top 25 teams since 2013. It’s the first 0-3 start to Big Ten play for Michigan State in 18 years, and it’s the Gophers’ largest margin of victory ever over the Spartans. It's Richard Pitino's third win over the Spartans, and first at Williams Arena.

Minnesota jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, grabbing a 36-16 lead at the break. At one point in the first half, Michigan State missed 12 straight shots and 17 of 18. The Gophers lead by as many as 27 points in the second half.

The Gophers (9-1, 2-1) travel to No. 6-ranked Wisconsin, which lost at home to Maryland on Monday.