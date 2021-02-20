Seeking quality win for NCAA resume, Gophers pounded by Illinois 94-63

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome being without Gabe Kalscheur and having a hobbled and limited Liam Robbins in a 94-63 loss to No. 5-ranked Illinois on Saturday at Williams Arena.

It’s the first road win by at least 30 points for the Illini in 21 years. The Gophers have now lost three straight, dropped to 13-2 at home this season and have work to do in their final four games to solidify a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Gophers kept it close for much of the first half, but Trent Frazier stole a pass and hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to give Illinois a 48-33 lead at the half.

Ayo Dosunmu had a triple-double, the second in his career, to lead Illinois. He scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had 10 assists. Kofi Cockburn added 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, Frazier had 15 points, four assists and three rebounds as four Illini players scored in double figures.

Illinois shot 56 percent from the field, including 7-of-14 from the perimeter, and had seven dunks in the game. The Illini out-scored Minnesota 48-20 in the paint, and had 24 points off 18 Gophers’ turnovers.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Gophers with 16 points. Marcus Carr and Brandon Johnson had 12 each, and Tre Williams added 11 points.