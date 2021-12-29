Gophers basketball game against Alcorn State canceled due to COVID-19

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team was set to host Alcorn State Wednesday night to close out the non-conference season, but the game has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Braves.

Ben Johnson and the Gophers had a week off after beating UW-Green Bay 72-56 on Dec. 23. The players went home for the holidays, and so far have returned without any COVID-19 cases. Wednesday night’s game will not be rescheduled.

The Gophers end their non-conference season 9-0, and take a 10-1 record into hosting Illinois on Sunday night at Williams Arena to resume Big Ten play. That game is in doubt, as the Illini have already canceled their Wednesday night game against Florida A&M due to their own COVID-19 issues.

A decision on Sunday’s game has not yet been made. The Gophers’ women’s basketball team was supposed to host Northwestern on Friday, but that game has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Wildcats’ program.

Advertisement

Gophers’ fans who had tickets for Wednesday night’s game can use them for upcoming games against Rutgers on Jan. 22, Penn State on Feb. 12, Northwestern on Feb. 19 or Indiana on Feb. 27.