Gophers basketball enters AP top 25 after beating Iowa

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team, coming off its first Big Ten win of the season, entered the Associated Press top 25 on Monday for the first time in two seasons.

The Gophers are ranked No. 21 in this week’s AP poll, their first time being in the top 25 since Dec. 10, 2017. Minnesota, after losing its Big Ten opener at Illinois 92-67, has won two straight games. The Gophers beat St. Louis 90-82, then knocked off No. 4-ranked Iowa 102-95 in overtime on Christmas Day at Williams Arena.

Marcus Carr hit the game-tying shot with five seconds to play, and Brandon Johnson caught fire with four 3-pointers as Minnesota out-scored Iowa 19-12 in overtime. Carr finished with 30 points, while Johnson finished with 26, shooting 8-of-9 from three-point range.

Minnesota is one of nine Big Ten teams ranked this week, joining Wisconsin (6), Iowa (10), Rutgers (14), Illinois (15), Michigan (16), Michigan State, Northwestern (19) and Ohio State (25).

The Gophers (8-1, 1-1) host No. 17-ranked Michigan State Monday night.