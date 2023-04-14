Gophers basketball adds Washington State transfer Jack Wilson to 2023 roster

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team added a big transfer, quite literally, to the 2023 roster on Friday.

The Gophers and Ben Johnson announced they have signed 6-11, 315-pound center Jack Wilson. He’s expected to provide Minnesota depth behind Dawson Garcia and Pharrel Payne. Wilson is from Montara, Calif., and comes to the Gophers from Washington State.

"Jack is a strong, physical player who fits the Big Ten and its style of play," Johnson said in a statement. "He’s a willing worker, loves to compete and is a good athlete. Over the course of his career, he’s been around some great programs and understands what it takes to be successful. We're excited to have Jack join the team and look forward to working with him."

Wilson was a two-sport athlete for the Cougars, playing football and basketball. He joined the basketball team last season and played in 14 games after finishing his football career. He played in 25 football games at Washington State from 2020-22. Wilson also played previously at Idaho and Oregon State.

Wilson will get his degree in social science from Washington State before coming to Minnesota, making him immediately eligible for next season as a graduate transfer. He’ll be seeking a master’s degree in exercise & sports science while playing for the Gophers.

Minnesota has also added Pepperdine guard Mike Mitchell Jr. out of the NCAA transfer portal, and will likely be looking to add at least one more guard for next season. Johnson still has two available scholarships for the 2022-23 season.