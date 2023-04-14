Gophers basketball adds Washington State transfer Jack Wilson to 2023 roster

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:36 PM CDT, Eau Claire County
18
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:30 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:29 PM CDT until SUN 1:30 AM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Todd County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 3:34 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until THU 11:15 AM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:13 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:36 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:23 PM CDT until SAT 3:45 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Pine County, Pine County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Burnett County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County

Gophers basketball adds Washington State transfer Jack Wilson to 2023 roster

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team signed Washington State transfer Jack Wilson for the 2023-24 season on Friday. (University of Minnesota Athletics)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team added a big transfer, quite literally, to the 2023 roster on Friday.

The Gophers and Ben Johnson announced they have signed 6-11, 315-pound center Jack Wilson. He’s expected to provide Minnesota depth behind Dawson Garcia and Pharrel Payne. Wilson is from Montara, Calif., and comes to the Gophers from Washington State.

"Jack is a strong, physical player who fits the Big Ten and its style of play," Johnson said in a statement. "He’s a willing worker, loves to compete and is a good athlete. Over the course of his career, he’s been around some great programs and understands what it takes to be successful. We're excited to have Jack join the team and look forward to working with him." 

Wilson was a two-sport athlete for the Cougars, playing football and basketball. He joined the basketball team last season and played in 14 games after finishing his football career. He played in 25 football games at Washington State from 2020-22. Wilson also played previously at Idaho and Oregon State.

Wilson will get his degree in social science from Washington State before coming to Minnesota, making him immediately eligible for next season as a graduate transfer. He’ll be seeking a master’s degree in exercise & sports science while playing for the Gophers.

Minnesota has also added Pepperdine guard Mike Mitchell Jr. out of the NCAA transfer portal, and will likely be looking to add at least one more guard for next season. Johnson still has two available scholarships for the 2022-23 season.