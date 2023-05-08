Expand / Collapse search

Gophers basketball adds Howard guard Elijah Hawkins from NCAA transfer portal

Dawson Garcia #3 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team needed some backcourt help going into the 2023-24 season, and it appears they got it on Monday.

Elijah Hawkins, a guard out of Howard University, announced his commitment to Ben Johnson and the Gophers out of the NCAA transfer portal. Hawkins will join Pepperdine transfer Mike Mitchell Jr. in the backcourt next season, with Braeden Carrington the only returning guard on the roster. Ta’Lon Cooper and Jaden Henley transferred after a 9-22 season, and Taurus Samuels is out of eligibility.

Listed at 5-11 and 152 pounds, Hawkins led Howard with 13 points and six assists per game last season. He also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game on a team that finished 22-13 and went to its first NCAA Tournament in program history. He started 55 career games with the Bison and shot 46.6 percent from the perimeter last season.

The Gophers beat out Texas, Ole Miss, Wichita State, Utah, Utah State, Seton Hall and several other programs that had reached out to Hawkins after he entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The Gophers return a nucleus that includes Dawson Garcia, Pharrel Payne, Joshua Ola-Joseph and Carrington. Kadyn Betts redshirted, and they’re hoping to have Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen back healthy after each missed the last two seasons with knee injuries.

It's a critical year for Johnson and the Gophers. In his first two seasons, he's 22-39 overall and 6-33 in Big Ten play.