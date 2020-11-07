Ibrahim's 4 TDs, strong defense carry Gophers past Illinois 41-14

article

The University of Minnesota football team rode running back Mohamed Ibrahim and a stingy first half defense to a 41-14 win at Illinois Saturday, the Gophers’ first win of 2020.

Ibrahim had 30 carries for a career-high 224 yards and four touchdowns. He's the first Gophers running back to have consecutive 200-yard rushing games since Terry Jackson III. He’s also the first Big Ten player to have consecutive 200-yard rushing and four touchdown games since Larry Johnson in 2002.

Ibrahim is also the first Big Ten player since Javon Ringer in 2008 to have nine rushing touchdowns through three games.

Rashod Bateman added a career-high 10 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown, and Trey Potts added three carries for 49 yards and a touchown.

The Minnesota defense made huge strides Saturday after a pair of rough games to start the season. With defensive coordinator Joe Rossi not at the game due to a positive COVID-19 test, Joe Harasymiak called the defense. The Gophers limited Illinois to 287 total yards, sacked Coran Taylor four times and limited the Illini to 3-of-11 on third down conversions. Taylor had just 106 yards passing for Illinois.

The Gophers got two sacks from Boye Mafe, and a sack each from DeAngelo Carter and Esezi Otomewo. In last week's loss at Maryland, Minnesota allowed 675 total yards.

The Gophers led 28-7 at the half, and Illinois got the ball down the the Minnesota 9-yard line to start the third quarter. Then after a 15-yard penalty and a big loss on a Taylor fumble, Illinois had to punt on 4th and goal from the 48-yard line in one of the stranger sequences of the game.

The Gophers (1-2) get their first win of the season, with a Friday night home game against Iowa looming for Floyd of Rosedale.