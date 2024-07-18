Gophers: 5 offensive players that need to break out in 2024

The University of Minnesota football team held its local media day last week, and will be heading to Big Ten Media Days next week in Indianapolis.

Here is a look at five players who if they have breakout seasons, could go a long way into making Year 8 with P.J. Fleck a successful one.

What we know - The Gophers went 6-7 last year and only got to a bowl game because of their high Academic Progress Rating. Fleck is 50-34 in seven seasons with the Gophers, including 29-32 in the Big Ten and 5-0 in bowl games.

Why it's important - The Big Ten is expanding to 18 teams starting this year, adding UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington - making Minnesota's path to playing for a Big Ten title that much tougher.

Timeline - The Gophers start fall camp in August, and open the season Aug. 29 against North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium, a game you can watch on FOX 9.

MAX BROSMER (QUARTERBACK)

A college football team can largely only go as far as their quarterback takes them, and Fleck hopes he landed a big fish in New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer. Last year, Athan Kaliakmanis was simply too inconsistent as the starter, and he’s since left the program for Rutgers. Brosmer was a candidate for FCS Player of the Year in 2023, throwing for 3,464 yards and 29 touchdowns. He threw for more than 8,700 yards and 70 touchdowns in 36 career games.

The Gophers haven’t had quarterback play close to that since Tanner Morgan threw for more than 3,200 yards in the 2019 season that finished with an 11-2 record. Brosmer has put up the numbers, but will it translate to the Big Ten level?

SIEH BANGURA (RUNNING BACK)

The Gophers likely know what they’re getting in Darius Taylor, who led the Big Ten in rushing last season before getting injured. What do the Gophers have behind him? The likely candidates are Sieh Bangura, Marcus Major, Fame Ijeboi and Jordan Nubin. Bangura, an Ohio transfer, was the 2022 MAC Freshman of the Year and ran for 1,982 yards and 22 touchdowns in 24 starts over three seasons. Nubin had 578 yards and three touchdowns last season when he was the only healthy running back in the room. Somebody will have to step up in the run game behind Taylor. Bangura and Nubin are the names to watch.

ELIJAH SPENCER (WIDE RECEIVER)

The Gophers have a clear-cut No. 1 receiver in Daniel Jackson, but there are plenty of questions behind him. Elijah Spencer came to Minnesota last season after making 85 catches for 1,324 yards and 15 touchdowns in two seasons at Charlotte. He made five starts and played every game for the Gophers last year, but had just nine catches for 65 yards and three touchdowns, and struggled with drops. He was inconsistent in spring football, and needs a big performance in fall camp to build confidence for the season.

NICK KALLERUP (TIGHT END)

Nick Kallerup has largely been in the shadow of Brevyn Spann-Ford the better part of the last three seasons. He played in all 13 games last year, making three catches for 12 yards. He was primarily a blocking tight end as the Gophers ran for more than 2,200 yards last season. Now, Kallerup is the leader of the tight end room and could get more looks in an offense that should be throwing the ball more.

GREG JOHNSON (OFFENSIVE LINE)

The Gophers have been known for their centers, most recently John Michael Schmitz, who is now with the New York Giants. Minnesota is hoping former Prior Lake star Greg Johnson is the next great one in line. Johnson made two starts last year and played in 11 games. He got every first-team rep in spring football at center, and was one of Fleck’s top recruits going into last season. If his rise as a freshman is any indication, Johnson could be a special player and a leader on the offensive line.

