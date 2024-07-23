Gophers: 5 defensive players that need to step up in 2024

The University of Minnesota football team is about to start fall camp, but first, the Gophers head to Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.

They’re projected to take 12th in the new 18-team conference, and there’s not a ton of buzz around the program entering 2024 after going 6-7 last year. They’ll need more from their defense this year to improve on that record. They allowed more than 26 points per game last season.

Here are five players who the Gophers will need to lean on for 2024 to be a success.

JAH JOYNER

Jah Joyner is now one of the veteran anchors on the defensive line that needs to put more pressure on the quarterback this season. He had 7.5 sacks in 2023, and said at local media day he wants it least 10 this year. The Gophers haven’t had a double-digit sack player since 2008.

CODY LINDENBERG

It was a frustrating 2023 season for Cody Lindenberg, who missed the first nine games of the season with an injury suffered in fall camp. He only played in four games, making 31 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. If the former Anoka standout can stay healthy, the Gophers have a much better shot at more consistency on defense. He’s the heart and soul of the unit, does pre-snap alignments and is always around the ball when he feels good.

JUSTIN WALLEY

Justin Walley is now the veteran in the secondary that will feature a lot of new faces this season. He had 45 tackles, eight pass break-ups and one interception last year on the way to being an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention pick. When at the top of his game, Walley can be one of the best defensive backs in the Big Ten.

DANNY STRIGGOW

In his final season on the Gophers’ defensive line, Danny Striggow knows the standard that must be met this year. He made 12 starts and had 51 tackles and six sacks last season. An All-Big Ten Honorable Mention pick last year, the former Orono standout is ready for a greater leadership role this season.

DARIUS GREEN

Darius Green is the hybrid player for the Gophers’ defense. He can play multiple positions and be used in different roles, depending on the down and distance. He made 11 starts last year and had 51 tackles with one pass break-up. They’ll need him to take on a great role in the secondary to answer some questions the defense faces entering 2024.

The Gophers start fall camp soon, and open the season on Thursday, Aug. 29 against North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium, a game you can watch on FOX 9.