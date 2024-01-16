Gopher Coaches Show: Dawn Plitzuweit talks 13-3 start

The Gopher Coaches Show continues on FOX 9 and this week, we’re catching up with University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

The Gophers have bounced back from a loss to Maryland with consecutive wins at Michigan, and on Sunday against Nebraska on Alumni Day at Williams Arena. In Lindsay Whalen’s first time back at The Barn since leaving the program last March, Amaya Battle hit a three-pointer in the closing seconds of a 62-58 win over the Cornhuskers.

In her first season at Minnesota, Plitzuweit has the Gophers at 13-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten. They had 11 wins all of last season, and need one more league win to match their Big Ten total from last year.

FOX 9’s Ahmad Hicks and KFAN Gophers women’s play-by-play voice Justin Gaard sit down with Plitzuweit to talk about the win over Nebraska, the season so far and Wednesday night’s game at No. 16 Indiana.

Battle also joins the show to talk about her big shot against the Cornhuskers and the 13-3 start.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the Gopher Coaches Show on FOX 9!