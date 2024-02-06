Gopher Coaches Show: Ben Johnson talks 5-5 Big Ten start

The Gopher Coaches Show is in the heart of the basketball season, and this week we’re talking with University of Minnesota men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson.

For the first time in Johnson’s tenure, the Gophers are on a win streak in Big Ten play. They ended January with an 83-74 win at Penn State, out-scoring the Nittany Lions 52-29 in the second half. Then this past Saturday, the Gophers rallied from a nine-point second half deficit to beat Northwestern 75-66.

Minnesota is 14-7 on the season and 5-5 at the midpoint of the Big Ten season. The Gophers have already won more regular season games this year than in either of Johnson’s first two seasons, and have more Big Ten wins. If the Gophers can beat Michigan State Tuesday night, they’ll match their Big Ten wins total from Johnson’s first two seasons combined, with nine games to play plus the Big Ten Tournament.

FOX 9’s Ahmad Hicks and Gophers’ analyst Al Nolen sit down with Coach Johnson to talk about the two latest wins, Michigan State and what it will take to continue their winning ways. Ahmad Hicks also talks with Parker Fox about what it means to him to be a Gopher.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the Gopher Coaches Show!