Gopher Coaches Show: Ben Johnson talks 12-3 start

The Gopher Coaches Show continues its winter edition on FOX 9, and this week, we’re catching up with the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team.

The Gophers are on a roll, off to a 12-3 start, including a 3-1 start to the Big Ten season. Minnesota went to Michigan to start January and came from behind in the second half to steal a 73-71 victory at Crisler Arena. The Gophers followed that up with a thrilling 65-62 win over Maryland at Williams Arena on Sunday, coming back from being down 29-22 at half.

The last time the Gophers started 3-1 in Big Ten play, Minnesota finished 24-10, 11-7 in the league, made the NCAA Tournament and Richard Pitino was the Big Ten Coach of the Year in the 2016-17 season.

Monday, Coach Johnson sat down with Pierre Noujaim and KFAN’s Justin Gaard to talk about the season so far. They recap the 3-1 Big Ten start, look ahead to facing Indiana at Assembly Hall on Friday, and talk about what the team’s WWE belt means in the locker room after wins.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the Gopher Coaches Show on FOX 9!